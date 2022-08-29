2022 August 29 16:27

Stena Line confirms the fire on the Stena Scandica

A fire occurred at 12:29 on the Stena Scandica on route from Port of Norvik in Sweden to Port of Ventspils in Latvia, carrying 241 passengers and 58 crew, according to Stena Line's release.

The fire is located to a reefer unit on a truck and the crew are currently working on extinguishing the fire using the extinguishing system onboard.

There are no injuries reported. All passengers have been cared for and are currently in an allocated area.

Swedish rescue authorities have been informed and is on its way to the vessel.

Stena Scandica is a ro-ro/passenger ship that was built in 2005 (17 years ago) and is sailing under the flag of Denmark. It’s carrying capacity is 35456 gross tonnage. Her length overall (LOA) is 222 meters and her width is 26 meters.