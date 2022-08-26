2022 August 26 12:50

Aker Solutions and Aker BP award Valhall LOI to Rosenberg Worley

Aker Solutions and alliance partner Aker BP are awarding Rosenberg Worley a letter of intent (LOI) for the construction of two modules for the new central platform on the Valhall field in the North Sea. This contract represents the largest new-build project in many years, and it will lead to 1,000 jobs at Rosenberg in Stavanger, according to the company's release.



Aker BP and its licence partners are carrying out a coordinated development of several licences in the Valhall area. The project is called Valhall PWP–Fenris (previously NCP/King Lear) and it is being delivered by the Fixed Facilities Alliance between Aker BP, Aker Solutions and ABB.

Valhall PWP consists of three large modules totalling more than 15,000 tonnes. The process module will be built by Aker Solutions on Stord. Rosenberg Worley will deliver the wellbay module and the utility module. The platform will be assembled on Stord.



The letter of intent presumes approval of plan for development and operation (PDO) by the Storting, and it has a value for Rosenberg of around NOK 1.6 billion. If approved, the Valhall modules will bring jobs for more than 1,000 people at Rosenberg in Stavanger. Construction is scheduled to start in autumn 2023.



Aker Solutions BP and the licence partners Pandion Energy og PGNiG Upstream Norway are planning to invest between NOK 40 and 50 billion in Valhall PWP–Fenris. The partners are on track to submit the PDO towards the end of the year. The PDO will be deliberated in the Storting before the summer of 2023.



In total, the development of Valhall PWP–Fenris is expected to create 65,000 full-time equivalents in Norway during the project and operations phase. The Norwegian share of the project is more than 65 per cent.