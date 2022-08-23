2022 August 23 15:42

Emissions from Viking Line’s vessels have decreased by a third in 15 years

Over the past 15 years, Viking Line has succeeded in reducing carbon dioxide emissions from its vessels by nearly a third, according to the company's release. Environmental investments have been made in the Baltic Sea’s most climate-smart vessels and in the technology on board every vessel. Viking Glory and Viking Grace are already equipped to start running on green fuels, which will enable truly carbon-neutral service in the future.



Carbon dioxide emissions from Viking Line’s vessels have decreased 30 per cent per nautical mile since 2008. One factor behind this significant reduction is the company’s active environmental work consisting of a wide variety of measures. The measures that have had the greatest impact are the 450 million euros invested in the two most climate-smart vessels on the Baltic Sea: Viking Grace, which made its maiden voyage in 2013, and Viking Glory, which was placed in service in March.



The goal of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) is to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from maritime transport by 40 per cent from 2008 levels by 2030.



Viking Line’s environmental journey began in earnest in the 1980s, when the company started using divers to scrub the bottoms of its vessels instead of using toxic paint. Recycling on board also began as far back as four decades ago. Since then, the vessels have made the transition to increasingly low-emission fuels and to energy recycling. In port, the vessels have started to be supplied with green land-based power. Fuel efficiency is now taken into account when timetables and routes are planned.