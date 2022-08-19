2022 August 19 11:07

Vladimir Putin emphasized the need to minimize delays in civil shipbuilding schedules

The replacement of foreign equipment and components may affect the parameters of current projects

When speaking at the meeting on developing the shipbuilding industry, Russian President Vladimir Putin has directed attention of RF Government members and heads of shipbuilding companies to the need to do everything possible to implement our production programmes and to reduce to a minimum the influence of the current negative factors, although reducing of the negative impact to zero is impossible. The meeting transcript is available on the official website of the Kremlin.

According to the President, Russian shipbuilding companies have recently faced difficulties with supplies of foreign equipment and parts for civilian vessels. He emphasized that the replacement of foreign equipment and components in the production of fishing and other civilian vessels may affect the parameters of current projects. “This is obvious. I am referring to the schedules and costs of redesigning, which is very important and affects existing ship orders and businesses. Our colleagues in the field are already reporting delays in shipbuilding schedules and changes in other indicators,” said Vladimir Putin.

He reminded that this subject was raised at a meeting on developing the agro-industrial complex in the spring 2022. This meeting was followed by specific instructions – to allocate an additional 7 billion rubles to produce Russian equipment for the fishing fleet.

“We need to set in motion the initiatives of Russian shipbuilders, their domestic suppliers and customers, to support the upgrading of our shipyards and offer convenient financial mechanisms so that new orders for high-quality, modern vessels, including ice-class ships, are completed in Russia in order to increase the capacities of the Northern Sea Route and our other Arctic projects,” said the President adding that it is especially important to set long-term guidelines for the development of shipbuilding. “It is necessary to set schedules for shipyards based on the needs of the customers in transport, fishing, energy, and others.”

According to Vladimir Putin, construction of high-tonnage ships is one of the main prospective areas in Russian shipbuilding. “We have already decided to subsidise part of the costs of these projects when they are connected with the localisation of plants and the creation of cutting-edge Russian technologies in this area,” he emphasized.

Related links:

Gov’t looks into lending a helping hand to domestic shipyards >>>>