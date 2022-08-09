2022 August 9 15:04

MSC posts India's heavy-lift cargo record with 140-ton transformer

MSC India achieved another milestone in project cargo shipping solutions, with the loading of a 140-ton transformer on MSC Regina from the port of Mundra, India, according to the company's release. This is the heaviest ever breakbulk parcel moved by container ship from India, surpassing MSC’s previous record. The transformer is destined for a greenfield power transmission development project in Zambia.

MSC’s previous heavy-lift record was for the loading of a 115-ton transformer in 2018 at Port of Nhava Sheva. India is catching up countries such as China, Germany, South Korea and the USA, where pieces of more than 200 tons have already been loaded successfully on container vessels.