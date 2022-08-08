2022 August 8 12:21

Bahri partners with Aventra Group

Bahri, a global leader in logistics and transportation, has signed a strategic partnership with Aventra Group, a digital transformation company specializing in business and technical consulting, to assist its digital transformation journey by further utilizing data to improve its decision-making capabilities, according to the company's release.



This partnership includes building a maritime-based data orchestration platform solution that will securely store, sort, and combine data across Bahri’s business units, allowing the company to streamline and automate data-driven decision-making.



Bahri’s new state-of-the-art data orchestration platform will collect and prepare data, analyze transactional efficiency, and stream real-time information, including data from sensor-based Internet of Things (IoT) devices. This cataloged data will then be used to facilitate greater business insights using both machine learning automation and artificial intelligence (AI).



Bahri’s decision to partner with Aventra Group will facilitate agile decision-making within rapidly changing scenarios to properly manage risks and opportunities for customers, suppliers, and employees. The data orchestration initiative further underlines Bahri’s commitment to creating value and delivering excellence through efficient operations.