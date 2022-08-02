  • Home
  • News
  • Port of Melbourne plans remediation works at Swanson Dock West
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 August 2 15:23

    Port of Melbourne plans remediation works at Swanson Dock West

    Port of Melbourne is planning for remediation works at Swanson Dock West to ensure the condition of the existing wharf structures can continue to handle container vessels for the next 50 years, according to the company's release.

    Swanson Dock West wharf services one of three International Container Terminals and was constructed in several stages between the 1960s and 1980s, and sections of the wharf are now close to or beyond the typical design life of 30 years.

    Port of Melbourne CEO Saul Cannon said the existing wharf structures are now close to or beyond their typical design life. They have deteriorated to a level which must now be addressed for the ongoing safe and efficient operation of the terminal.

    The Swanson Dock West Remediation Project will enable the infrastructure and international container terminal to continue receiving container vessels, delivering a significant portion of the Port’s container handling capacity.

    Port of Melbourne is required under the Port Lease and Port Concession Deed to maintain port infrastructure in accordance with good operating practice and for the benefit of the Victorian economy.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Melbourne  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 August 2

18:12 G7 foreign ministers and the EU High Representative issued a statement about energy security and resilience
17:52 Port of Amsterdam becomes member of Round Table on Responsible Soy
17:39 Xclusiv Shipbrokers expects the rates for Black Sea routes to increase
17:22 Port of Southampton completes shore power commissioning of Sky Princess
17:06 New line services launched from Novorossiysk by about ten companies after foreign operators left Russia
17:05 A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S publishes trading update for Q2 2022 and 2022 full year guidance adjustment
16:44 Bahri signs two MoUs with Greek maritime logistics companies Dynacom and SeaTraders
16:22 Cargo turnover of Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line in 7M’22 nears annual result of 2021
16:04 MOL establishes 'MOL Group anti-corruption policy'
15:45 ASCO carried 1.6 million tonnes of cargo in H1’22 versus 1.9 million tonnes in January-December 2021
15:23 Port of Melbourne plans remediation works at Swanson Dock West
15:04 Reygar and Cedar Marine collaborate to deliver carbon reduction for fleet operators
14:53 Petronas signs MoU with six South Korean companies to explore opportunities in CCS value chain
14:23 Ports of Singapore and Rotterdam to establish world’s longest Green and Digital Corridor
14:08 East Mining Company reports completion of main coal conveyor to Shakhtersk port at 70%
13:30 Carnival Cruise Line welcomes three million guests since July 2021 restart
13:16 NUTEP container terminal proceeds with transition to domestic software
13:02 RINA and TRUApp Energy sign a Memorandum of Understanding
12:30 The Port of Barcelona breaks the record for total traffic in the first half of the year with 36.3 million tonnes
12:15 MYCRANE adds new crane types to enter short-term rental market
11:49 ASCO and EBRD are in talks on a loan — Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy
11:27 Inchcape appointed exclusive port agents for Superyachts at Old Doha Port
11:03 GTLK delivers the second Valdai hydrofoil in the series of four high-speed passenger ships
10:30 IMO welcomes first ship departure under Black Sea Grain Initiative
10:24 NYK participates in marine biofuel data collection and analysis project
09:57 Inchcape Shipping Services acquires Kennedy Hunter NV port agency in Belgium
09:48 MABUX: Sharp downward changes to prevail on Global bunker market on Aug. 02
09:29 Chief Directorate of the Northern Sea Route to be established in Russia
09:12 Crude oil futures continue decreasing after a plunge yesterday

2022 August 1

18:30 The US Federal Maritime Commission represents new structure
18:07 Mitsui signs turbocharger agreement for TCT series
17:44 Expenses of Finnish companies caused by withdrawal from Russia estimated at EUR 3.5 billion — Trade Representation of RF in Finland
17:30 V.Group welcomes three new LNG dual fuel VLCC vessels
17:03 RF Government should focus on meeting domestic demand for metal products – Vladimir Putin
17:02 JAPEX and "K" Line sign MoU on a joint study for Carbon Capture Storage in Malaysia
16:40 Tanker Hafnia Rhine spilled more than 2000 gallons of fuel oil in the Mississippi river - Marine Insight
16:31 Cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route exceeded its plan by 5%
16:15 “K” Line signs multiple consecutive voyage contracts with JSW Steel
15:32 Keppel O&M awarded floating production contracts worth around S$75 million
15:12 Largest сontainer ship in the world delivered to ABS class
14:40 Ship carrying grain from Odesa is expected in Istanbul on August 2 - RF Defence Ministry
14:33 Kim Heng and Crowley sign MoU for offshore windfarm cable laying installation projects
14:05 Van Oord and Subsea 7 consortium awarded contract offshore Guyana
13:42 Cosco Shipping Specialized Carriers’ first vessel sets sail to serve its first wind power total logistics project in Europe
13:24 New сoal сarrier enters domestic coastal service for JERA
12:57 Russian Railways' network loading fell by 3.2% in 7M’2022
12:35 First ship with Ukrainian grain leaves Odesa - Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry
12:06 RF Government expands tariff quota for export of ferrous metal scrap and waste outside EEU
11:49 West eases efforts to restrict Russian oil trading as inflation and energy risks mount - Orlando News Station
11:00 New Zealand lifts cruise ship ban - Seatrade
10:38 Rosterminalugol transferred RUB 2.13 billion as taxes to budgets of all levels
10:17 Russia’s Main Naval Parade held in St Petersburg and Kronstadt
10:09 Carnival to begin dredging within 90 days for mega cruise port in East Grand Bahama - The Tribune
09:56 MABUX: No firm trend in Global bunker market on Aug. 01
09:33 Crude oil futures decrease on slowdown of business activity in China
09:29 Fishing boat collides with Norwegian cruise ship - Cruise Hive
09:18 Vladimir Putin approved the Naval Doctrine of the Russian Federation the Russian Navy Regulations
08:58 SPDC confirms leak on Sea Eagle FPSO - The Tide Newspaper

2022 July 31

19:35 Damaged grain silos at Beirut Port partially collapse - Al Arabiya Network
12:30 BC Ferries and Snuneymuxw First Nation enter into relationship agreement