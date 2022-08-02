2022 August 2 15:23

Port of Melbourne plans remediation works at Swanson Dock West

Port of Melbourne is planning for remediation works at Swanson Dock West to ensure the condition of the existing wharf structures can continue to handle container vessels for the next 50 years, according to the company's release.

Swanson Dock West wharf services one of three International Container Terminals and was constructed in several stages between the 1960s and 1980s, and sections of the wharf are now close to or beyond the typical design life of 30 years.

Port of Melbourne CEO Saul Cannon said the existing wharf structures are now close to or beyond their typical design life. They have deteriorated to a level which must now be addressed for the ongoing safe and efficient operation of the terminal.



The Swanson Dock West Remediation Project will enable the infrastructure and international container terminal to continue receiving container vessels, delivering a significant portion of the Port’s container handling capacity.

Port of Melbourne is required under the Port Lease and Port Concession Deed to maintain port infrastructure in accordance with good operating practice and for the benefit of the Victorian economy.