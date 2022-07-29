2022 July 29 16:05

Port of Oakland June volume down 1.5 percent from prior year

The Port of Oakland’s total loaded container volume in June was down 1.5% compared to June 2021, according to the company's release. The Port handled 163,757 loaded TEUs (twenty-foot containers) last month compared to 166,252 in June 2021. The total volume, including empties, was down 2.9%.

Loaded import volume continues to rise. Loaded imports were slightly up with 95,530 TEUs last month compared to 95,060 in June 2021. That’s a 0.5% increase. The trend sets an import volume record.

The increase in imports was offset by a drop in loaded exports. Loaded export containers came in at 68,227 TEUs in June compared to 71,192 TEUs in June 2021. This represents a 4.2% decline, reflecting ongoing challenges with vessel schedule disruptions and lack of sufficient capacity on departing ships at Oakland for full exports.



