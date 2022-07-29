2022 July 29 10:35

World’s first automated river-sea-railway dock now operational in Guangzhou - Shanghai Securities News

Guangzhou Port in South China's Guangdong Province on Thursday launched the world's first fully automated river-sea-railway multifunctional dock, which is also the first newly-built automated dock in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Shanghai Securities News reported on Thursday.

The automated dock, Nansha Phase Four, is equipped with four berths for ships over 100,000 tons. The loading system is integrated with series of advanced technologies including the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, AI and 5G high-speed mobile broadband, boosting the capacity of the dock for receiving four large ships and 16 barges at the same time.

The designed capacity of Nansha Phase Four dock is 4.9 million TEUs with 1.9 million of the volume processed through river transport. The automated dock reduces required manpower by up to 70% and also increase safety during loading operations.