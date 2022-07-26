2022 July 26 14:20

Ruscon handled 10 thousand TEU's operating multimodal services

In April-July 2022, the logistics operator Ruscon (part of the Delo Group), reached a total of 10,000 TEU's in import and export cargo traffic on multimodal services through Novorossiysk, according to Ruscon’s press release.

Ruscon has an extensive regional network of offices in Russia and offers railway transportation routes almost all over the country. Further marine cargo transportation is provided by Ruscon's and its own terminal and the NUTEP terminal owned by DeloPorts, another asset of the Group, in Novorossiysk. Customers receive a full range of services all along the logistics chain without any need to organize every step of the process. The company provides the first and the last miles of the services.

Commenting on the achieved result, Sergey Beryozkin, the President of Ruscon said: “Ruscon provides optimal transportation solutions implementing vast experience and the resources of the Group.

Our operations allowed us to reach the working load regardless the current difficult conditions in a short period of time. Expansion the geography of a maritime services was the most important reason we achieved such traffic volumes.

This means that cargo owners can deliver goods not only to the Eastern Mediterranean region, but also to the Middle East, India, Southeast Asia and on the return routes”.