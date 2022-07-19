2022 July 19 12:33

Modernization of RV Akademik Mstislav Keldysh planned for 2022-2024

Image source: Nordic Engineering cost estimation and the schedule of works is approved

By the order of Shirshov Institute of Oceanology of the Russian Academy of Sciences (IO RAS), Nordic Engineering has developed design documentation for repair works as part of modernization of research vessel Akademik Mstislav Keldysh. The modernization is scheduled for 2022-2024, according to the company.

The technical design for the ship modernization has been approved by Russian Maritime Register of Shipping. The list of completed works includes detection of defects of the ship hull and cableware, preliminary cost estimation and scheduling of modernization works.

Special attention has been paid to import substitution. Together with the Non-Commercial Organisation for shipbuilding industry development Consortium of Ship Equipment Manufacturers (ANO Sudprom), the project developers defined the possibility of using 70 items of domestic origin out of 115 items of ship equipment.

The modernization project foresees replacement of the propulsion unit, research equipment, deck equipment (including cargo cranes and winches), equipment for launching/lifting of deep submergence vehicles, power plant equipment, general and navigation equipment.

Russian research vessel Akademik Mstislav Keldysh was built in 1980 in Finland. The vessel particulars: length – 122.2 m, width – 17.82 m, depth – 10.04 m, draft – 5.9 m, displacement – 6,345 t.

Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference will be held on the zero day of the Global Fishery Forum and Seafood Expo Russia (SEAFOOD EXPO RUSSIA) on 20 September 2022 in Saint-Petersburg. The event is organized by PortNews Media Group.

More about the event >>>>

Related links:

Nordic Engineering to speak at Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference about modernization of research vessels >>>>

RF Government to allocate RUB 2 billion for modernization of five research vessels >>>>



First phase of design documentation development for modernization of R/V Akademik Mstislav Keldysh completed >>>>