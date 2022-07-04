2022 July 4 15:18

Saudi Global Ports awards contract for future-ready quay cranes to Shanghai ZPMC

Saudi Global Ports (“SGP”) and Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Company (“ZPMC”) held a virtual signing ceremony on 30 June 2022 to formalise the contract for three new future-ready quay cranes (“QCs”).

The contract was signed between the Chairman of the Board for Saudi Global Ports Mr Abdulla Zamil, CEO of Saudi Global Ports Mr Edward Tah; and Secretary of the Party Committee, Chairman and President of ZPMC Mr Liu Cheng Yun and Senior Vice President and Executive Board Member of ZPMC Mr Liu Qi Zhong. Witnesses of the signing included President of Saudi Ports Authority (“MAWANI”) His Excellency Mr Omar Hariri; Director-General of King Abdulaziz Port Captain Fahad Alamer; and Regional CEO of Middle East and South Asia and Head of Group Business Development of PSA International Mr Wan Chee Foong.

The three new QCs are part of SGP’s commitment under the Concession Agreement and Consolidation Plans to invest SAR 7 billion to modernise King Abdulaziz Port into a competitive and sustainable global container hub. These QCs will have a minimum outreach of 25 rows, with the possibility to extend further – readying SGP to handle larger next-generation vessels with high productivity, ease and efficiency. Additionally, SGP is assessing provisions to equip the QCs with photovoltaic panels and remote operation capabilities in line with its focus on sustainability and automation for future readiness.

His Excellency Omar Hariri recognised SGP’s consistent focus to develop the competitiveness of King Abdulaziz Port regionally and globally. He also commended SGP’s participation in the Smart Ports initiative to ensure that King Abdulaziz Port keeps pace with a continuously evolving maritime industry and elevates Saudi Arabia’s logistics and container port performance to serve the needs of the Kingdom.

Mr Abdulla Zamil said, “Saudi Global Ports continues to make its contribution to the transformation of Saudi Arabia as a logistics powerhouse in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 goal of a thriving economy. We appreciate the support from our technical partner, PSA, to review the crane designs, including the incorporation of sustainability for the quay cranes and all future investments to support Saudi Green Initiative’s climate action response.” Mr Wan Chee Foong said, “PSA is pleased to have worked alongside Saudi Global Ports to develop the optimal design and specifications of the quay cranes and support the rigorous evaluation process. PSA’s commitment to the transformation of King Abdulaziz Port into a leading port with long-term sustainability, automation, digitisation and integrated supply chain goals will ensure Saudi Global Ports remains relevant and future-ready, realising the Kingdom’s plans to become a global logistics hub.”