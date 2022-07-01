2022 July 1 14:05

Spartacus nominated for KNVTS Ship of the Year

Every year, the KNVTS (Royal Dutch Association of Maritime Technicians) organises the Ship of the Year competition. The jury of this award has announced that the SPARTACUS, world’s most powerful cutter suction dredger, is one of three nominees competing for the Ship of the Year 2022 award, according to Royal IHC's release.

Ronald van Son, Director PMG Dredging Custom-built vessels: “With a length of 164 meter, a total installed power of 44,180 kw to ensure a cutter power of 12,000 kw, the heaviest cutter ladder ever built, a dredging depth up to 45 meters, the use of LNG and smart techniques for recovering energy we pushed numerous boundaries to develop this combination of strength, size and innovation. Therefore, this nomination is in recognition of the work that has been done for this project.”

During Maritime Award Gala on November 7, 2022, the KNVTS will announce which ship has been chosen as Ship of the Year 2022.