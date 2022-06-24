2022 June 24 10:53

HYPORT Coordination Company signs second land reservation agreement for a green hydrogen and ammonia production plant with OPAZ

The HYPORT Coordination Company, a joint venture between DEME Concessions and OQ Alternative Energy, has signed a second land reservation agreement for a green hydrogen and ammonia production plant with the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) in Duqm, Oman, according to DEME's release.

​HYPORT Duqm is a strategic project, located close to the Port of Duqm, that will develop a green hydrogen and green ammonia production facility with a 500MW electrolysis capacity on a site of 793,000 square metres. The hydrogen plant will be fed with renewable electricity produced by approximately 1.3GW of combined installed capacity from wind turbines and solar panels established in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm’s renewable energy area, where HYPORT Duqm has been allocated an area of 150 square kilometres.

​

​The HYPORT Duqm project is founded on three main components: a solar and wind park with a total installed capacity of about 1.3GW, a dedicated, high-voltage green electricity transmission line, and a utility-scale electrolysis and ammonia conversion plant, where hydrogen will be produced from desalinated water and subsequently converted into green ammonia, which will be stored and shipped from the Port of Duqm to the target export markets.

​

​In October 2021, HYPORT Duqm installed and commissioned four meteorological masts on its site and two solar stations measuring solar radiation levels as part of a one-year measurement campaign.

​

DEME is one of the world leaders in the highly specialised fields of dredging, solutions for the offshore energy market, environmental and infra marine works. The company can build on more than 140 years of know-how and experience is a front runner in innovation and new technologies.



With a versatile and modern fleet of over 100 vessels, backed by a broad range of auxiliary equipment, the company can provide solutions for even the most complex projects.