2022 June 15 13:34

Ports of Stockholm welcomes Candela Technology to the innovative Frihamnen Port

Ports of Stockholm welcomes another new sustainable marine innovation tenant. Candela Technology has moved to Frihamnen Port in Stockholm and is building the world's most modern testing and development centre for electric-powered boats, according to the company's release.

At the beginning of June, Candela Technology AB moved into 830 m2 in an old warehouse building at Frihamnen Port in Stockholm. During the summer they will also expand into additional space on the quayside, which will house an advanced prototype workshop.

Candela Technology is a world-leader in high-efficiency electric-powered vessels for both private and public transport. Their fundamental aim is to accelerate the transition to fossil fuel-free waterways and oceans. Thanks to a unique hydrofoil technology, Candela's vessels fly over the water with 80 percent less energy usage than conventional vessels, making it possible for the first time to travel both far and fast over the water on electric power.

At Frihamnen Port, Candela will develop the technology enabling the Candela P-12 ferry, the world's first electrically powered hydrofoil ferry, which will be used in the Stockholm public transport services in 2023.

Since it opened, Frihamnen Port has played an important role in the history of the community, and now, 100-years on, is a place for new ideas and entrepreneurs. There is already a mixture of exciting businesses there, including museum, microbrewery and media giant operations, as well as individual innovative companies.



Ports of Stockholm has around one hundred tenants at Frihamnen Port and administers 127 000 m2 of property in the area.