2022 June 14 16:44

APM Terminals appoints interim COO

Following the earlier announcement of Keith Svendsen, APM Terminals’ current Chief Operating Officer (COO), taking over as CEO from Morten Engelstoft, Jack Craig, current Head of Global Technical, is appointed interim COO, assuming the responsibility for Global Operations in addition to his current role, according to the company's release.



Jack Craig will remain based in Charlotte, North Carolina office with travel as required to The Hague and terminals and offices around the world. He will assume his new responsibilities with immediate effect.