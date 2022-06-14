-
2022 June 14 12:12
Freight traffic resumed at multimodal and river checkpoints with China
The first cargoes arrived at Khabarovsk river port June 13
According to Heilongjiang province checkpoints administration notification, the Heihe, Tongjiang (Western Port), Fuyuan, Xunke checkpoints have been opened to resume river freight traffic as from June 11, 2022, the press office of the Rosselkhoznadzor departments for the Khabarovsk Territory, the Jewish Autonomous Region and the Magadan Region.
The first riverborne cargoes arrived at Khabarovsk river port on June 13.
The international cargo will be transported by river barges.
Transportation of goods through these points will be carried out in compliance with sanitary and epidemiological safety measures. In particular, at the time of unloading barges, crew members are prohibited to come ashore.
Work is now underway at Luobei and Ráohé counties checkpoints, to install and improve epidemic prevention equipment. The exact time of the resumption of the checkpoints operations will be announced later.
