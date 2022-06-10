2022 June 10 11:20

RF Transport Ministry extends validity period of seafarers’ documents



Photo by IAA PortNews

The documents’ validity is automatically extended till 30 September 2022

The Marine Administration of the Russian Federation extends the validity of ships’ crew certificates of competency and certificates of proficiency that have expired or expire before 30 September 2022, says press center of RF Ministry of Transport.

The decision is made amid the current epidemiological situation worldwide caused by expansion of the coronavirus infection. It is aimed at ensuring uninterrupted functioning of the international shipping.



Crewmembers being on a voyage and not able to extend the validity of certificates through the established procedure will have their documents automatically extended for a three-month period.



The list of such documents includes: diplomas issued by Marine Administration of the Russian Federation; certificates of diploma recognition issued by a foreign country; credentials; certificates allowing for operation on tankers; certificates of ship's cooks; other documents required under the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers, 1978.



No extension marks or new documents are required.

The previous extension covered the period ending on 30 June 2022.