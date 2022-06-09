2022 June 9 16:42

Port of Helsinki to become carbon-neutral already by 2030

The Port of Helsinki is doing its part in the world’s common efforts to combat climate change, according to the company's release. In this work, the Port’s main tool is the carbon neutrality programme adopted in 2019. Last March, the Port’s Board of Directors approved a tighter schedule for the programme, along which the goals for its own emissions and emissions from ships were moved forward by five years.

The targets for the Port’s own emissions and emissions from ships were brought forward to 2030.

“We will minimise our own energy consumption through modernising heating, moving to LED lighting and increasing self-produced solar power,” says Andreas Slotte, head of sustainable development at the Port of Helsinki.

“Furthermore, we will acquire the additional energy we need from zero-carbon sources. We will also influence the reduction of our subcontractors’ carbon footprint through our procurements.”

“As for ship traffic, the changes for the better are extensive, especially with the introduction of new vessels. In addition to this, the Port of Helsinki has adopted onshore power supply in several harbours, which will also be expanded in the coming years. Onshore power supply reduces the emissions generated significantly while ships are berthed,” Slotte states.

“We will also make alternative fuels available and, naturally, continue the development of our environmental discount programme for ships.”

“The measures to reduce emissions from heavy traffic are still uncertain, both nationally and globally. While electrification and alternative fuels are making their way to heavy traffic, we cannot yet produce a clear roadmap for the schedules and applications. Of course, as soon as it seems possible, we will bring the carbon neutrality targets forward in these areas, too.”

The Port’s carbon neutrality goals in brief

• Emissions from ships to be reduced by 25% by 2030.

• Emissions from heavy traffic to be reduced by 60% by 2035.

• Emissions from harbour machinery to be reduced by 60% by 2035.

• With regard to its own emissions, the Port of Helsinki will be completely carbon-neutral by 2030.