2022 June 6 16:37

Throughput of Murmansk Commercial Seaport in May 2022 rose by 10% YoY

Image source: Murmansk Commercial Seaport



In May 2022, Murmansk Commercial Seaport JSC handled 1,644,130 tonnes of cargo, 10% more than it was planned, say press center of the stevedore.

The company reports a record high result of cargo district No2 at 999.31 thousand tonnes.

In May, the port handled nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput and also held a unique port-ship-port operation.

Murmansk Commercial Seaport JSC (MMTP JSC) is the largest stevedoring company in the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation. It is a part of National Transportation Company whose key partners are SUEK and EuroChem. Established in 1994, MMTP operates 17 berths with total length of about 3 km. The waters depths allow the port accommodate vessels with draft of up to 15.5 meters and length of over 265 meters. The port ensures year-round connection with the key logistic centers worldwide.

National Transportation Company (NTC) is a holding comprising Murmansk Commercial seaport, Daltransugol in Vanino, Maly Port in Nakhodka, and bulk terminals in Tuapse and Murmansk. All ports are focused on handling of dry bulk and general cargo including mineral fertilizers, ore, construction materials, coal, etc. SUEK, EuroChem and SGC are the company’s key partners. In terms of the rolling stock, NTC is the fourth largest operator in Russia, or the third one when it comes to open-top railcars. In terms of cargo transportation by railway, NTC is the major client of Russian Railways (about 110 million tonnes carried in 2020) with SUEK and EuroChem accounting for 80% of that volume.