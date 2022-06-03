2022 June 3 15:20

IMO-Norway GreenVoyage2050 project extended

The IMO-Norway GreenVoyage2050 project, which provides support to developing countries to reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions from ships, has been extended to December 2023. Phase I of the project was scheduled to end on 19 May 2022 but was granted an extension by the Government of Norway in response to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to IMO's release.



The GreenVoyage2050 project, launched in May 2019, helps developing countries, including several Small Island Developing States (SIDS) meet their commitments to relevant climate change and energy efficiency goals for international shipping. These include implementation of the Initial IMO GHG Strategy, which aims to reduce the total annual GHG emissions by at least 50% by 2050 compared to 2008.

The project is working with 12 pilot countries from five high priority regions (Asia, Africa, Black Sea / Caspian Sea, Latin America and Pacific). The current focus is on providing support for the creation of policy frameworks and National Action Plans (NAPs) to address GHG emissions from ships. The project is working with partnering countries on the adoption of green technologies through the identification, development and implementation of pilot projects. The intention is that work in the pilot countries will spur action throughout the respective regions.

GreenVoyage2050 also hosts the Global Industry Alliance to Support Low Carbon Shipping (Low Carbon GIA), which brings together leading shipowners and operators, classification societies, engine and technology builders and suppliers, big data providers, oil companies and ports. The Low Carbon GIA offers a platform for stakeholders to collectively identify and develop innovative solutions to address common barriers to the uptake and implementation of energy efficiency technologies, operational best practices and alternative low- and zero-carbon fuels.

The countries participating in Phase I of the GreenVoyage2050 project are: Azerbaijan, Belize, China, Cook Islands, Ecuador, Georgia, India, Kenya, Malaysia, Solomon Islands, South Africa, and Sri Lanka.