  • 2022 June 1 15:08

    Wärtsilä and Anglo-Eastern reach major milestone in ‘connecting ships’ to improve safety and environmental sustainability

    FOS reduces workload and provides all stakeholders with a clear overview of their fleet’s performance

    Wärtsilä Voyage, part of the technology group Wärtsilä, and ship manager Anglo-Eastern announced a significant milestone in their joint project to improve safety and environmental sustainability at sea. As of April 2022, more than 500 vessels in Anglo-Eastern’s fleet have been fitted with Wärtsilä Voyage’s Fleet Optimisation Solutions (FOS), a cutting-edge decision support software platform for voyage planning, charter-party compliance, fuel efficiency, and fleet performance management.

    “Wärtsilä Voyage has invested heavily in new digitally enabled strategies, and by partnering with them, we gain capabilities that assist us and our shipowner clients to be the leaders in digitalisation, safety, and sustainability. Wärtsilä Voyage is leading in the digital journey of the maritime industry, which makes them the ideal partner for us and our own digital journey,” said Bjorn Hojgaard, CEO, Anglo-Eastern.

    “By working in close cooperation, Anglo-Eastern and Wärtsilä have been able to create a valuable and much needed software solution that greatly benefits merchant fleet operations. With our input incorporated in product development, the result is a fantastic, holistic solution that helps us with every aspect of fleet management,” commented Capt. Pradeep Chawla, Managing Director of Group QHSE and Training, Anglo-Eastern.

    Wärtsilä Voyage’s FOS is a shared digital platform that helps to monitor, manage and optimise everyday processes on board and onshore. By combining cloud-based analytics and artificial intelligence, FOS reduces workload and provides all stakeholders with a clear overview of their fleet’s performance.

    “One of the key advantages of our FOS platform is that it’s flexible and scalable, remaining responsive to the maturity of each shipping company’s own digital journey. We believe in digitalisation as the path towards decarbonisation, and that means delivering a solution that can future-proof a fleet and optimise not just the ‘right now’, but also the long-term,” said Sean Fernback, President, Wärtsilä Voyage, and Executive Vice President, Wärtsilä. “Passing the 500 installations milestone with Anglo-Eastern is an important step in the mission of both companies to drive sustainability through cutting-edge technology. We look forward to continuing to steer industry transformation in collaboration with Anglo-Eastern.”

    Anglo-Eastern is a leading global provider of independent ship management services, with 650 vessels under full technical management, over 250 under crew management, and a technical services division that has overseen more than 450 newbuildings and conversions. Anglo-Eastern and Wärtsilä have a long-term partnership spanning almost three decades.

    The original order for the FOS deliveries was placed in October 2019 and was reported to be the maritime industry’s largest software contract ever at the time.

    About Wärtsilä Voyage
    Wärtsilä Voyage transforms how vessels perform their journeys and ports manage their operations by leveraging the latest digital technologies. Using data and AI-driven software, we deliver real-time insights into operations, performance, and energy use to enhance safety, efficiency, reliability, saving fuel and minimising emissions. The company's solutions combine bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility.

    About Wärtsilä
    Wärtsilä is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. We emphasise innovation in sustainable technology and services to help our customers continuously improve their environmental and economic performance. Our dedicated and passionate team of 17,000 professionals in more than 200 locations in 68 countries shape the decarbonisation transformation of our industries across the globe. In 2021, Wärtsilä’s net sales totalled EUR 4.8 billion.

    About Anglo-Eastern
    Anglo-Eastern is a leading global provider of independent ship management services, with 650 vessels under full technical management, over 250 under crew management, and a technical services division that has overseen more than 450 newbuildings and conversions. Crewing the fleet is a pool of 30,000 active seafarers who receive continuous training at Anglo-Eastern’s Maritime Training Centres (AEMTCs), while cadets are developed at the Anglo-Eastern Maritime Academy (AEMA), near Mumbai. Supporting the fleet and crew is a dedicated team of more than 1,800 shore staff, who together provide global coverage with local and functional expertise via specialist centres located across Asia, Europe and the Americas.

