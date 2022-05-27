2022 May 27 16:28

USCG assists 2 aboard disabled sailing vessel off Galveston

The U.S. Coast Guard assisted two boaters Wednesday aboard a disabled sailing vessel near Galveston, Texas.



Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a call on VHF-FM channel 16 at 3 a.m. from the captain of a 50-foot sailing vessel stating the boat was disabled due to mast damage and engine trouble 30 miles off Galveston.



Watchstanders issued a marine assistance request broadcast; commercial salvage indicated they were unable to assist due to oncoming weather.



The captain of the sailing vessel indicated the vessel was still able to transit and intended on proceeding to the Galveston Anchorage. The sailing vessel had life jackets, food and water on board.



At approximately 4 a.m., the captain deemed it would be unsafe to anchor offshore and requested assistance. Commercial salvage launched to assist and arrived on scene but could not render assistance due to weather conditions. A Coast Guard Station Galveston 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew launched to assist.



The RB–M crew arrived on scene, placed the vessel in tow and safely transported the vessel and boaters to the Galveston Yacht Basin.



“Conditions on the water can worsen rapidly, so it’s best to frequently monitor the weather while underway and adapt your plans accordingly,” said Cmdr. Mike Cortese, search and rescue mission coordinator, Sector Houston-Galveston. “We encourage all boaters to outfit their vessels with emergency equipment and seek assistance when conditions deteriorate, just as this vessel’s captain did.”