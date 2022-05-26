2022 May 26 13:12

Cherepovets shipyard launches its first vessel

Image source: website of the Vologda Region Government 72 barges over 4 years

On 25 May 2022, ceremonial launching of the first vessel was held at the new shipyard in Cherepovets. The construction began in 2019. The ceremony was attended by Governor Oleg Kuvshinnikov, according to the press center of the Vologda Region.

Cherepovets based production facility is among the first Russian shipyards to build and repair modern ships of mixed river/sea class, tugs and barges operating on inland water ways.

“The new barge with a hold features lifting capacity of 600 tonnes. There were no ships of that kind in the Soviet Union or in the Russian Federation. Its size is unique with a width half of that of the soviet barges. It can operate at almost any depth available and can be loaded from all unequipped berths with no ports needed,” said Ivan Shmoilov, Executive Director of Cherepovets Shipyard LLC.

The shipyard is currently building five more barges of this type with the deliveries to begin in July. The shipyard is going to build 72 barges over 4 years. The company management has also told about keel-laying of a series of pusher tugs.

Cherepovets is a large transport hub with an access to five seas. Therefore, Cherepovets Shipyard is a unique and strategically important project.

“It marks the revival of shipbuilding in the Vologda Region. No ships have been launched in Cherepovets Shipyard for decades. It is up-to-date and highly needed! We are launching the first barge at the time when logistic chains are changing, shipments from ports in the Baltic and in the Southern regions are terminated while the load on inland water ways is increasing in view of loose cargo transportation to the central part of the country, its southern and Volga regions, and back northwards,” said Oleg Kuvshinnikov.

The shipyard is located within the Cherepovets Priority Development Area (PDA). Being a PDA resident, the shipyard is eligible to tax privileges. As of today, it employs 108 people with 147 more jobs to appear in the near time.

The first workshop of Cherepovets Shipyard was opened on 29 May 2021. Keel-laying of the first barge was held the same day. Investments into creation of the new shipyard totaled RUB 200 million.

Photos from the website of the Vologda Region Government