2022 May 26 10:09

Another batch of commercial cargo delivered from Novorossiysk to Tartus by Oboronlogistics' Sparta II

In May 2022, another batch of commercial cargo, including industrial equipment, fuel and lubricants and petroleum products intended for the economic recovery of the Syrian Arab Republic, arrived at the Syrian port of Tartus from Novorossiysk on board the Sparta II cargo ship owned by Oboronlogistics, according to the company’s press release.

The deliveries are the result of cooperation between Russian and Syrian companies within the framework of the implementation of intergovernmental agreements in the field of trade and economic cooperation between the two states.

Previously, Oboronlogistics has already delivered fuel and lubricants, construction equipment, equipment for the repair and restoration of the oil and gas complex to Syria.

Due to its design, the cargo ship Sparta II of the RO-RO/LO-LO class can carry any type of cargo for various purposes. The vessel has holds, cargo decks for rolling equipment and decks for container placement.

The presence of ship cranes with a lifting capacity of 60 tons each and a stern cargo ramp allows cargo handling in a vertical and horizontal way. At maximum load, the vessel can transfer more than 8,000 tons per voyage.