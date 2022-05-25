2022 May 25 17:34

Methanol exports from Russia expected to surge six-fold by 2030

Annual shipments of methanol can make 12 million tonnes



Methanol exports from Russia are forecasted to surge six-fold by 2030 making 12 million tonnes per year, Director of the Petrochemistry Department, Analytical Center for Fuel and Energy, Russian Energy Agency, RF Ministry of Energy, said at the 5th Anniversary Congress and Exhibition “Syngas Nitrogen Russia and CIS” held in Moscow with participation of IAA PortNews. According to the forecast shared by the speaker, methanol production in Russia can grow 3.3 times over that period, to 14.9 million tonnes per year. Meanwhile, the demand in the internal market is expected to grow by only 12%, hence the background for high rates of export growth.

By 2030, Russia is expected to implement six large-scale projects on production of methanol: NFP JSC (Primorsky Territory, 1.8 million tonnes per year by 2025), ESN Group (Amur Region, 2.2 million tonnes per year by 2028), AEON (Volgograd Region, 1.5 million tonnes per year by 2025), two projects in the Baltic region (1.8 million tonnes per year each by 2027), Ammony-2 (Tatarstan, 500,000 tonnes per year by 2028). Their total capacity will thus make 9.6 million tonnes per year.



Methanol is considered as one of the key MARPOL compliant marine fuels.