  Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches sixth dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59
  • 2022 May 25 16:58

    Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches sixth dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59

    Image source: Krasnoye Sormovo
    The series number 11 vessels ordered by GTLK

    Nizhny Novgorod, Russia based Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard (a company of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) says it has launched yet another dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59. It is the sixth ship in the series of eleven RSD59 dry cargo carriers ordered by State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK). Upon completion of the outfitting, the ship will undergo sea trials and then will be delivered to the customer. 

    This series is among the largest ones in civil shipbuilding of Russia over the recent years.

    Tatyana Komrakova, Secretary of Krasnoye Sormovo General Director acted as godmother in the ceremony.

    When speaking at the ceremony, Mikhail Pershin, General Director of Krasnoye Sormovo, emphasized that the newly launched ship had been fitted with some components of domestic origin replacing foreign ones. 

    “We continue working towards implementing our import substitution programme. This dry cargo carrier is equipped with a domestically manufactured thruster which used to be imported from Germany. Production of thrusters has been launched by NPO Vint, a company of USC. Besides, the ship is fitted with cranes and mooring winches of domestic origin replacing Turkish ones. We are going to equip the remaining vessels of the series with Russian pod drives. Earlier, they were purchased in Germany or in China,” said Mikhail Pershin.

    Krasnoye Sormovo is set to continue phasing out of imports with talks underway on launching production of other components in Russia  .

    Vessels of Project RSD59 are designed for transportation of general and dry bulk cargo (including grain), bundled and round timber, metal scrap, metal coils, oversize/overweight cargo, coal and dangerous goods of B class in R2 navigation area with waves up to 3% and standing off a place of shelter within 100 miles (distance between shelters should not exceed 200 miles), inland waterways of Russia (with some restrictions).

    Key particulars of the ship: LOA – 141 m; Breadth – 16.98 m; Depth – 6 m; River/Sea draft – 3.6/4.5 m, number of holds – 2, endurance - 20/12 days. 

    Class notation: КМ Ice2 R2 АUT1-ICS CONT (deck, cargo holds Nos.1.2) DG (bulk, pack).

    Project RSD59 designer is Marine Engineering Bureau – Design SPb.

    Krasnoye Sormovo PJSC is one of the oldest shipbuilding companies in Russia, founded in 1849. Throughout the 75-year period, more than three hundred submarines and rescue vehicles including 25 nuclear ones have been built and modernized by Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard. Today, Krasnoye Sormovo builds vessels of commercial fleet meeting the requirements of international conventions on reliability and safety. Some of Krasnoye Sormovo tankers are in the list of Significant Ships of the Year by the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA).

    United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.

