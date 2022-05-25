2022 May 25 16:35

Maran Gas extends Optimised Maintenance Agreement with Wärtsilä by an additional five years

The technology group Wärtsilä has signed a renewal of its Optimised Maintenance Agreement with the Greek shipping company Maran Gas Maritime, according to the company's release. The new agreement will run for five additional years, and is designed to ensure operational certainty with controlled and predictable costs for Maran Gas's fleet of 21 TFDE LNG carrier vessels.

The signing took place on May 3, 2022. The Maran Gas vessels are all powered by Wärtsilä 50DF dual-fuel engines. In addition to maintenance services including scheduled parts and maintenance work for the engines and turbochargers, the agreement will feature all workshop services and a full support package of advanced solutions. These include remote operational support, dynamic maintenance planning, and Wärtsilä's Expert Insight digital predictive maintenance solution.

By maintaining the efficiency of the vessels' engines, environmental impact and fuel consumption is minimised, and component use is maximised. Within the agreement, both companies reaffirm their joint commitment to working to accelerate the decarbonisation of the marine industry. It further states that a net zero-emissions future for shipping can only be achieved through innovative sustainable solutions and technologies, which are essential success factors of the collaborative partnership.

Wärtsilä Marine Power is supporting globally more than 700 vessels with Lifecycle Agreements and 90% of cases are solved remotely.

Maran Gas Maritime is the gas carrier management company for, and part of Angelicoussis Shipping Group (ASGL). ASGLs fleet comprises tankers, bulk carriers, LNG carriers and LPG carrier vessels.