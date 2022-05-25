2022 May 25 14:06

Eastern Pacific Shipping’ recieves first of six tankers powered by ethane

Delivered in Ulsan, Korea — 98,000 cubic meter STL Yangtze is the first of six Very Large Ethane Carriers (VLEC) to join Eastern Pacific Shipping gas fleet, according to the company's release.

All six vessels feature dual fuel ethane propulsion which will reduce greenhouse gas emissions when compared to conventional marine fuels. On 15-year charters to China-based Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical (STL), these environmentally friendly vessels will carry ethane between the US Gulf Coast to STL’s plant in Lianyungang, China.