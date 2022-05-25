2022 May 25 09:55

Crude oil futures rise on US reserves data

Crude oil rose by 0.57%-0.65%

As of 25 May 2022, 09:09 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for July settlement were trading 0.57% higher at $111.31 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for July delivery rose by 0.65% to $110.47 a barrel.

Crude oil futures are rising as US reserves increase is reportedly below the expected level.