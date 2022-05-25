  • Home
  • 2022 May 25 09:55

    Crude oil futures rise on US reserves data

    Crude oil rose by 0.57%-0.65%

    As of 25 May 2022, 09:09 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for July settlement were trading 0.57% higher at $111.31 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for July delivery rose by 0.65% to $110.47 a barrel.

    Crude oil futures are rising as US reserves increase is reportedly below the expected level.

2022 May 25

11:59 Throughput of CPC Marine Terminal in 2021 rose by almost 3% YoY
11:31 LUKOIL completes acquisition of Russian retail and lubricants assets of Shell
11:04 Stena RoRo delivers extended E-Flexer RoPax to Stena Line
10:30 Xycle to start construction of its first plastic recycling plant in the port of Rotterdam at the end of 2022
10:02 IMO Working Group finalizes carbon intensity measures guidance
09:34 Port of Long Beach, AWS collaborate to improve cargo data
09:20 Universal Handling Company expands its social programme
09:02 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate irregular changes on May 25

2022 May 24

18:12 Vladimir Putin orders RF Prime Minister to take control over construction and modernization of checkpoints
17:49 RF Ministry of Industry and Trade expects delivery of hydrogen-powered prototype ship by 2024
17:26 NYK to invest in theDOCK’s Navigator II Fund
17:10 DP World is to combine its two multimodal operators in Europe
17:06 Tuula Liukko starts as CEO of Hamina LNG
16:50 Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard reports successful completion of North Pole platform contractor sea trials
16:31 Sanmar adds another new build azimuth tractor tug to its fleet
16:12 TotalEnergies signs an agreement for the development of the Hackberry Carbon Sequestration project at Cameron LNG
15:56 Single window for ship data exchange to become mandatory - IMO
15:07 TotalEnergies signs LNG long-term sale contract with Hanwha Corporation
14:55 Royal Caribbean enters partnership with the Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping
14:18 Vladimir Putin suggests changing approach to designing of new transport infrastructure facilities
14:02 Rio Tinto and BP sign one-year trial of marine biofuels
13:32 Gothenburg takes delivery of fourth electric ferry powered by an EST-Floattech battery system
13:02 China ports container volume rises 1.7% from January to April of 2022, Ningbo Containerized Freight Index increase in May 2022
12:14 MacGregor has received a significant order to supply comprehensive RoRo equipment to three hybrid powered RoPax ferries
11:53 Over 150 hydraulic engineering facilities on Russia’s IWW to undergo reconstruction by 2025
11:25 IMO Secretary-General urges support for FSO Safer plan
11:02 Russian Chamber of Shipping supports Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference
10:51 Keppel O&M secures another two jackup rig charter contracts worth up to S$120m
10:40 RF President orders to formalize Rosatom’s powers on administering NSR and organizing navigation within its waters
09:39 Liftings return to pre-COVID levels as Maersk catches COSCO - Alphaliner
09:39 Icebreakers of FSUE Atomflot assisted 341 ship calls in winter navigation season of 2021-22
08:48 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate slight upward changes on May 24

2022 May 23

18:28 Container terminal at Gangavaram Port to be ready by 2023 - The Hindu
17:26 Krasnoye Sormovo names newly built RSD59 dry cargo carrier after Nikolai Orlov
16:47 Russian companies can replace foreign manufacturers of navigation equipment - opinion
16:00 Prices for oil products in Russia to show downward correction – expert
15:29 Maersk Supply Service vessels will continue to support The Ocean Cleanup for another year
15:03 NYK and Nippon Yuka Kogyo develop new additive
14:38 Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard commences sea trials of Severny Polyus platform
14:13 SCZONE will sign Green hydrogen contracts in November
13:35 Natural gas imports from Russia under Gasum’s supply contract has been halted
13:16 Fleet of Rosmorport’s Astrakhan branch expanded with dredger Kronshlot
12:57 NYK, IHI Power Systems and ClassNK conclude MoU with City of Yokohama for acceptance of ammonia-fueled tugboat
11:58 Berg Propulsion drives sustainability gains for CSL’s Great Lakes new generation
11:57 Transneft-Sibir prepared its river fleet for navigation season of 2022
11:09 Sercel acquires Geocomp, a leading US provider of infrastructure monitoring
10:40 RPI Research & Consulting forecasts Russia’s offshore oil production to reduce by 34% by 2030
10:36 NOAA requests proposals for design and construction of new ocean survey ships
10:13 Topsoe to build world’s largest electrolyzer production facility to accelerate Power-to-X capacity
09:14 Crude oil futures continue rising
08:53 MABUX: No firm trend on Global bunker market on May 23

2022 May 22

15:41 Kongsberg: Major breakthrough towards a Common Data language in the energy industry
14:18 Victorian Gov't accepts Port of Melbourne Undertaking in response to ESC findings
13:27 Royal IHC delivers Beaver® 65 to DACINCO
12:03 APM Terminals Mobile to expand by 32 acres
11:34 Seaspan announces order for four 7,700-teu DF LNG containership newbuilds
10:51 Port of Oakland volume declines 7% as Shanghai struggles
10:32 Eleven start-ups awarded MINT-STARTUP Grant at the launch of Smart Port Challenge 2022

2022 May 21

14:07 CIP proposes to build a hydrogen island in the North Sea by 2030