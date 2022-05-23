2022 May 23 14:13

SCZONE will sign Green hydrogen contracts in November

Eng. Yehia Zaki, chairman of SCZONE, announced that the Suez Canal Economic Zone, will sign the final contracts with some international companies and consortiums next November in coinciding with Egypt’s hosting COP27, these contracts to establish industrial facilities for the production of green fuel in Sokhna Industrial zone, as a part of efforts exerted towards the transition to a green economy.

Zaki made this announcement during his speech at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) session, which was held this morning at the bank’s headquarters in the British capital, London.

The session was on the sidelines of his participation, in a high-level Egyptian ministerial delegation, for the annual Egyptian trade mission to the United Kingdom, which is organized by the British Egyptian Business Association (BEBA) .

“The green hydrogen and green ammonia projects investments are expected to be more than 10 billion dollars and the production capacity of green fuels expected to be more than 5 million tons annually, as SCZONE is actively coordinating with the Egyptian institutions to attract diversified investments in the green economy field” Eng. Yehia Zaki, chairman of SCZONE declared.



