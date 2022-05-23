2022 May 23 13:16

Fleet of Rosmorport’s Astrakhan branch expanded with dredger Kronshlot

Image source: Rosmorport

Rosmorport says the fleet of its Astrakhan branch has been expanded with dredger Kronshlot of TSHD 1000 design. The ship was earlier operated by Rosmorport’s North-West Basin Branch.

The Kronshlot is the 10th ship of the branch’s dredging fleet and the 36th of its entire fleet.

The Kronshlot was built by Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard (Nizhny Novgorod) in 2016.



Vessel particulars: LOA – 62,6 m; Beam – 14 m; Draft – 4,25 m; Hopper capacity – 1000 m3.

Class notation: KM(*) Ice1 R1 AUT2 Hopper Dredger.

The TSHD 1000 series vessels are able to dredge to a depth of 20 meters and operate at water temperatures -2 ° C to + 20 ° C.

Photos from Rosmorport’s website