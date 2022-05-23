2022 May 23 12:57

NYK, IHI Power Systems and ClassNK conclude MoU with City of Yokohama for acceptance of ammonia-fueled tugboat

NYK Line, IHI Power Systems Co., Ltd., and Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with City of Yokohama for the acceptance of an ammonia-fueled tugboat (A-Tug) at the port of Yokohama, according to NYK's release.

The conclusion of this MoU is part of the Green Innovation Fund project within Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) for the development of vessels equipped with a domestically produced ammonia-fueled engine, adopted in October 2021 for NYK Line and IHI Power Systems Co., Ltd.

The MoU includes the following:

(1) Realization of smooth acceptance of A-Tug at the port of Yokohama

(2) Supply of fuel to A-Tug at the port of Yokohama

(3) PR to citizens to affect efforts to reduce environmental load

(4) Other matters related to the business of the parties