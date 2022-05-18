  • Home
  • 2022 May 18 14:48

    Throughput of Russian seaports in 4M’2022 rose by 0.1% YoY

    Image source: Association of Commercial Sea Ports
    Russian seaports handled 995 passenger ships

    In January-April 2022, seaports of Russia handled 269.2 million tonnes of cargo, up 0.1%, year-on-year, says press center of the Association of Commercial Sea Ports.

    Handling of dry cargo totaled 121.0 million tonnes (-7.1%) including 59.1 million tonnes of coal (-8.7%), 17.8 million tonnes of containerized cargo (-10.7%), 10.6 million tonnes of grain (-15.9%), 6.3 million tonnes of mineral fertilizers (+4.6%), 3.9 million tonnes of ore (+20.5%) and 9.0 million tonnes of ferrous metal (-10.7%).

    Handling of liquid bulk cargo totaled 148.2 million tonnes (+6.9%) including 86.0 million tonnes of crude oil (+14.5%), 47.4 million tonnes of oil products (-4.7%), 12.9 million tonnes of liquefied gas (+9.4%) and 1.5 million tonnes of food cargo (-4.5%).

    Exports totaled 212.6 million tonnes (-1.2%), imports - 12.6 million tonnes (+1.2%), transit - 21.5 million tonnes (+1.6%), short-sea traffic – 22.5 million tonnes (+11.5%).

    Operators of seaports in the Arctic Basin handled 31.9 million tonnes (+3.3%) including 7.3 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-7.1%) and 24.6 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+11.0 %). The port of Murmansk handled 17.8 million tonnes (-4.8%), Sabetta - 9.8 million tonnes(+6.2%), Varandei – 2.2 million tonnes (+45.5%), Arkhangelsk - 0.9 million tonnesы (-0.2%).

    Operators of seaports in the Baltic Basin handled 81.2 million tonnes (+1.0%) including 31.5 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-15.5%) and 49.7 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+15.3%). The port of Ust-Luga handled 36.6 million tonnes (+6.0%), Great Port of Saint-Petersburg - 15.5 million tonnesы (-22.3%), Primorsk - 20.4 million tonnes (+20.9%), Vysotsk - 5.1 million tonnes (-11.0%).

    Operators of seaports in the Azov-Black Sea Basin handled 82.0 million tonnes (+0.1%) including 35.2 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-0.1%) and 46.8 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+0.3%). The port of Novorossiysk handled 49.6 million tonnes (+5.9%), Tuapse - 6.1 million tonnes (-31.5%), Rostov-on-Don - 3.8 million tonnes (-25.3%), Taman - 14.1 million tonnes (+32.3%), Kavkaz - 3.2 million tonnes (-19.1%).

    Operators of seaports in the Caspian Basin handled 1.7 million tonnes (-32.8%) including 0.8 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-16.2%) and 0.9 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-44.6%). The port of Makhachkala handled 1.0 million tonnes (-31.7 %), Astrakhan - 0.6 million tonnes (-30.9%).

    Operators of seaports in the Far East Basin handled 72.4 million tonnes (-1.1%) including 46.2 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-3.7%) and 26.2 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+3.8%). Vostochny Port handled 26.6 million tonnes (+5.1%), Vanino – 12.1 million tonnes (-3.2%), Nakhodka - 8.2 million tonnes (-14.2%), Vladivostok - 10.2 million tonnes (+5.9%), Prigorodnoye – 5.7 million tonnes (+6.4%), De-Kastri – 3.4 million tonnes (-16.5%).

    In January-April 2022, Russian seaports handled 995 passenger ships (down 2.4 times), sea terminals serviced 809.1 thousand people (-49.1%) including 787.9 thousand departing passengers (-49.2%) and 21.2 thousand arriving passengers (-44.2%). No transit passenger were serviced over the period.

    Most of passengers were serviced at dedicated passenger terminals of Sevastopol – 766.1 thousand passengers (-49.4%), Yalta – 23.6 thousand passengers (-49.5%) and Sochi – 12.6 thousand passengers (-39.5%).

