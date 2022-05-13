2022 May 13 09:48

Bureau Veritas approves EODev's electro-hydrogen power solutions for the maritime industry

Bureau Veritas (BV) recently approved the second generation of the REXH2® developed by Energy Observer Developments (EODev), a turnkey power generator for the supply of low carbon electricity on board ships, according to the company's release.

The hydrogen PEM fuel cell at its heart makes it possible to meet energy needs ranging from 70 kW to about one megawatt when several REXH2® are installed in parallel. The Approval in Principle (AIP) obtained by EODev for its REXH2® fuel cell design follows a thorough design review against the latest classification rules and regulations, assessing its compliance with the IGF Code specific safety regulations for vessels using gases and low-flashpoint fuels. It also follows the recently released BV NR 547, applicable to the use of fuel cells onboard ships.

Collaborating closely through all the stages of development of the final product, Bureau Veritas and EODev achieved the AIP in record time to allow the start of serial production of the much-awaited marine power generator. The procedure to obtain Type Approval on the definitive version of the new REXH2® has already started and is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

Among the key evolutions between the two generations of REXH2® are the integration of the cooling and power management system and a comprehensive safety system, enabling more flexibility for shipyards and naval architects to consider the use of the REXH2® into existing vessels and less constraints for its integration into new projects.