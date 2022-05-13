  • Home
  2022 May 13

    MABUX: No firm trend on Global Bunker Market on May 13

    Global bunker prices may demonstrate irregular changes today

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) demonstrated slight irregular changes on May 12:

    380 HSFO - USD/MT – 723.17 (+4.55)
    VLSFO - USD/MT – 932.11 (-1.62)
    MGO - USD/MT – 1263.02 (-4.90)

    As of May 12, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was overvalued in all selected ports: Rotterdam - by plus $3 (plus $29 the day before), in Singapore - by plus $44 (plus $85 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $66 (plus $113 the day before), in Houston by plus $94 (plus $123 the day before). MABUX MBP/DBP Index (MDI) for 380 HSFO fuel decreased for all selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Singapore and Fujairah - the overcharge level decreased by 41 and 47 points respectively on May 12.

    VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged on May 12 in all selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Rotterdam - plus $8 (plus $43 the day before), in Singapore by plus $29 (plus $74 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $ 47 (plus $83 the day before), in Houston - plus $31 (plus $77 the day before). MDI for VLSFO also decreased for all ports. The most significant changes were registered in Singapore and Houston where the overcharge level declined by 45 and 46 points respectively on May 12.

    MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged in three out of four selected ports on May 12: in Singapore by plus $4 (plus $26 the day before), in Fujairah – by plus $118 (plus $123 the day before), in Houston - by plus $131 (no change). In Rotterdam this fuel grade remained undercharged by minus $13 (minus $10 the day before). MDI index for MGO decreased for the most of selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Singapore where the overcharge level decreased by 22 points.

    We expect global bunker prices may demonstrate irregular changes today. The price for 380HSFO and VLSFO may change within plus/minus 1-3 USD/MT, the price for MGO may decline by 10-15 USD/MT.

    Source: www.mabux.com

2022 May 13

08:51 MABUX: No firm trend on Global Bunker Market on May 13

