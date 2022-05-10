2022 May 10 17:16

Concession extension and investment ready APM Terminals Gijón for the future

The concession modification approved by the Port Authority includes the progressive expansion of the area occupied by the terminal from 44,000 m2 in 2022 to 60,503 m2



APM Terminals Gijón is implementing a number of improvements that will benefit operational, energy and safety capabilities at its facilities where the Port Authority recently granted a 10-year extension established in the concession. Improvements, including a 2.5 million euro post-Panamax crane, will result in a breakthrough in the service provided to customers by the terminal.



The substantial modification of the concession approved by the Port Authority includes the progressive expansion of the area occupied by the terminal from 44,000 m2 in 2022 to 60,503 m2, and the addition of a post-Panamax crane currently operating in Valencia. This is part of APM Terminals’ clear commitment to maintain and allocate assets to terminals where they best meet the technical requirements.



"With the concession extension and ongoing service quality improvement measures we are already implementing, we are convinced that our Gijón terminal will become a competitive connection platform for importers and exporters and their customers from Asturias and its neighbouring areas," said Carlos Arias, APM Terminals Spanish Gateways Managing Director.



The new Post-Panamax crane, which will be shipped in December and commissioned in April 2023, will represent a clear improvement to the terminal’s current Panamax capacities and enable it to operate larger vessels. The crane has a capacity for 40 tonnes of nominal load, 33 metres height under the spreader - 8 metres more than the existing one - and 16 row reach - three more than the crane it will replace.



About APM Terminals



APM Terminals operates one of the world’s most comprehensive port networks. We’re uniquely positioned to help both shipping line and landside customers grow their business and achieve better supply chain efficiency, flexibility and dependability. APM Terminals' team of 22,000 industry professionals is focused on delivering the operational excellence and solutions businesses require to reach their potential. The 75 terminals in the Company's global network are operated exclusively by APM Terminals or together with a joint venture partner. This equates to handling around 250 vessel calls per day and 12.8 million moves per year. APM Terminals is part of A.P. Moller -Maersk.