2022 May 6 16:25

Equinor extends contracts for drilling and specialist services worth NOK 20 billion

Equinor is extending its contracts with Baker Hughes Norge, Halliburton AS and Schlumberger Norge AS for integrated drilling and well services on Equinor-operated fields on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS), according to the company's release.

At the same time the company is extending its contracts for additional services with the same companies and 13 other suppliers. The contracts will apply for two years from 1 June.



The contract extension for drilling services has an estimated total value of approximately NOK 14 billion and will give work to around 2000 people distributed on 18 fixed platforms and 12 mobile rigs.

The total value of specialist services in the same period is calculated at close to NOK 6 billion. The specialist services will employ some 600 people.

In the drilling service contracts established in 2018 the services were gathered in one contract format, giving one supplier the main responsibility for integrated drilling services, cementing and pumping, drilling and completion fluids, electrical logging and completion on each installation.



The specialist service contracts will be extended with the following suppliers:

Halliburton, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, Weatherford, Ramex, NOV Wellbore Technologies, Petroleum Technology Company, TCO, Interwell, Welltec Oilfield Services, Roxar Flow Measurement, Sekal AS, Archer Oiltools, Silixa, Tendeka and Ardyne.

The specialist services include electrical submersible pumps, downhole monitoring, tubing conveyed perforation, wired drill pipe, liner hanger, additional completion equipment and services, sand screens, fibre optics, fishing services, downhole mechanical isolation, multilateral technology, coring services, one trip steerable drilling liner system, and expandable hydraulic screens.