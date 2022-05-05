2022 May 5 17:51

Throughput of Azov port in 4M’2022 fell by 18% YoY

Image source: port of Azov

In January-April 2022, seaport of Azov handled 1.989 million tonnes of cargo, down 18%, year-on-year. According to the stevedoring companies’ statistics, internal turnover of Azov seaport dropped by 19%, year-on-year, to 1.886 million tonnes.

In the reported period, exports fell by 19% to 958 thousand tonnes, imports – by 20% to 122 thousand tonnes, short-sea traffic – by 18% to 806 thousand tonnes, transit – by 2% to 104 thousand tonnes.



In the 4-month period, grain, coal and oil products made the bulk of cargo turnover. Handling of grain fell by 26% to 1.352 million tonnes while handling of coal rose by 7% to 304 thousand tonnes, oil products – by 26% to 177 thousand tonnes.

In January-April 2022, the port of Azov registered 552 arrivals and 576 departures versus 721 arrivals and 744 departures in January-April 2021.

Port of Azov is situated on the banks of the Don river. It is the main gateway between the Mediterranean Sea with the inland waterways of Russia and the Caspian Sea, for freight flows to the central part of Russia, the Urals and Central Asia. The boundaries of the port's basin include the River Don from the 3151.0-km stretch, the Koysug River to the receiving Buoy No 1 of Azov-Don Sea Canal, including outer anchorage No. 6 and the Calancea bayou to Dugino stop-over point.