2022 May 2 10:41

Suez Canal Authority on amendment of the rules of the transit tolls for cruise yachts

The rules are applicable to yachts with a gross tonnage of less than 300 tons



In the context of the Suez Canal Authority's efforts to promote yacht tourism in the Canal region, H.E. Admiral Osama Rabie, Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, announced the amendment of the determining rules of the Suez Canal transit tolls for cruise yachts with a gross tonnage of less than 300 tons, aiming to facilitate the clients' navigation experience, ensure time effectiveness, and provide yacht owners with the opportunity to learn about the cost of transiting the Suez Canal -in advance- in order to evaluate the economic feasibility of transiting the Suez Canal according to their destination and touristic program.



As per the new rules, determining the Suez Canal transit tolls for cruise yachts with a gross tonnage of less than 300 tons, requires the yacht's International Gross Tonnage being outlined in any of the certificates issued for the yacht, as the Suez Canal transit tolls shall be collected based on the tonnage resulting from the following equation:



Yacht's International Gross Tonnage × 1.20



As for the yachts that do not have its International Gross Tonnage outlined in any of the yacht's certificates, the Suez Canal transit tolls shall be collected based on the yacht's tonnage resulting from the following equation of the yacht's dimensions:



(Overall Length × Maximum Beam Width × Maximum Depth) / 2.83



The application of the above-mentioned two equations is limited to yachts with a gross tonnage of less than 300 tons, and these new rules will be effective as of Sunday, 5th May, 2022



It is worth noting that the Suez Canal transit tolls for cruise yachts will be calculated automatically based on the new rules through the new digital platform that is being created, and will be launched during the coming period along with launching the E-booking service for transit and berth services at the SCA affiliated yacht marinas.



In the same context, the Suez Canal Authority is looking forward to adopt a new initiative by assigning the tasks of shipping agency to one of SCA affiliated companies, in order to improve the level of service provided to yacht owners.