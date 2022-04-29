2022 April 29 13:10

Novotrans commenced regular handling of Ro-Ro/Lo-Lo ship Ursa Major at Ust-Luga - Baltiysk railway ferry terminal

It is the forth ship operating on Ust-Luga - Baltiysk line

"Novotrans" holding says it commenced regular handling of Ro-Ro/Lo-Lo ship Ursa Major at the Ust-Luga - Baltiysk railway ferry terminal in the Leningrad Region.



Ro-Ro/Lo-Lo ship Ursa Major is intended for transportation of Ro-Ro and general cargo including tractor-trailor units, containers and refrigerated containers. The ship operates on the Ust-Luga - Baltiysk railway ferry line together with three vessels which had started operation earlier.

The service used to number three ferries, Ambal, Baltiysk and Marshall Rokossovsky. The newbuilding General Chernyakhovsky is to join the line in 2022. It will also be operated by Oboronlogistics LLC.

In January-March 2022, Ust-Luga - Baltiysk railway ferry line carried about 360,000 tonnes of cargo including over 4,100 railcars and about 2,200 Ro-Ro units. Cargo turnover of the line has increased by 85%, year-on-year.



In 2021, Novotrans increased it cargo throughput at the Ust-Luga - Baltiysk railway ferry terminal by 9.2%, year-on-year.

Novotrans is a general agent of Rosmorport at Ust-Luga port’s Auto/Rail Ferry Terminal (ARFT).



The Group of Companies "Novotrans" is a holding numbering 29 companies operating in various regions of Russia and the CIS. Novotrans is implementing an investment project for the construction of Ust-Luga Universal commercial terminal. The project known as LUGAPORT was developed for construction of marine terminals for handling grain, food cargo, general and bulk cargo. Projected throughput of the facility is 24.3 million tonnes.

Related link:

Dry cargo carrier Ursa Major commenced operation on Ust-Luga – Baltiysk ferry line >>>>

Oboronlogistics’ Ursa Major enters the Ust-Luga – Baltiysk ferry line >>>>

New Ro-Ro/Lo-Lo ship to operate on Baltiysk – Ust-Luga line from April 21 >>>>