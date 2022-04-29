2022 April 29 11:33

World’s first pure battery tanker “ASAHI” made her first bunkering operation on car carrier

Achieving zero emission bunkering and a step toward decarbonized society



Tokyo headquartered Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) and Asahi Tanker Co., Ltd. (Asahi Tanker) announced that on April 26, the Asahi Tanker owned and operated tanker ASAHI, which is the world’s first pure battery tanker to operate completely on electricity, bunkered fuel on the MOL-operated car carrier VICTORIOUS ACE at the Daikoku Pier C-1 Wharf in Yokohama. This marked a commemorative moment for the ASAHI’s first bunkering operation, MOL said in a press release.



The ASAHI’s large-capacity lithium-ion batteries power every phase of its operations, including cargo handling, berthing/unberthing, and navigation. This results in zero emissions of greenhouse gases (GHGs) from the vessel. The tanker delivers outstanding environmental performance, and is expected to reduce crewmembers’ workloads by reducing engine maintenance requirements.

The MOL Group has set a target of achieving net zero GHG emissions by 2050 in “MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.1,” announced in June 2021.



MOL and Asahi Tanker continue bunkering activities using the pure battery tanker, contributing to reduction of GHG emissions even in the process of bunkering operations.