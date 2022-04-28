  • Home
  Valaris announces sale of jackups VALARIS 113 and 114
  • 2022 April 28 13:12

    Valaris announces sale of jackups VALARIS 113 and 114

    Valaris Limited has sold heavy duty modern jackups VALARIS 113 and 114 to ADES Saudi Limited for a total of $125 million. VALARIS 113 and 114 are PPL Pacific Class 400 jackups, both delivered in 2012. Both rigs have been stacked in the Philippines since they completed their last contracts in late 2015, according to the company's release.

    Valaris Limited is the industry leader in offshore drilling services across all water depths and geographies. Operating a high-quality rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles and modern shallow-water jackups, Valaris has experience operating in nearly every major offshore basin. Valaris maintains an unwavering commitment to safety, operational excellence, and customer satisfaction, with a focus on technology and innovation. Valaris Limited is a Bermuda exempted company.

