2022 April 28 13:12

Valaris announces sale of jackups VALARIS 113 and 114

Valaris Limited has sold heavy duty modern jackups VALARIS 113 and 114 to ADES Saudi Limited for a total of $125 million. VALARIS 113 and 114 are PPL Pacific Class 400 jackups, both delivered in 2012. Both rigs have been stacked in the Philippines since they completed their last contracts in late 2015, according to the company's release.



