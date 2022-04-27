  • Home
  • News
  • Keppel Corporation signs definitive agreements in connection with proposed combination of Keppel O&M and Sembcorp Marine
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 April 27 13:26

    Keppel Corporation signs definitive agreements in connection with proposed combination of Keppel O&M and Sembcorp Marine

    Keppel Corporation Limited (Keppel) has entered into definitive agreements with Sembcorp Marine Ltd (Sembcorp Marine) for the proposed combination of Keppel Offshore & Marine and Sembcorp Marine (the Combined Entity), setting in motion the creation of a premier global player providing offshore renewables, new energy and cleaner solutions in the offshore & marine sector, according to the company's release.

    The proposed combination will unlock synergies by bringing together the strong track records and capabilities of the two companies, putting the Combined Entity in a strong position to expand and compete more effectively in its areas of focus amidst the energy transition. It is also expected to further strengthen Singapore’s position as a maritime and offshore & marine hub.

    Under the terms of the combination framework agreement between (amongst others) Keppel Corporation and Sembcorp Marine, the Group will receive equity shares representing a 56% equity interest in the Combined Entity (which will be listed as a separate listed entity) as well as cash of S$500 million. This values Keppel O&M, on a pro forma basis, at approximately S$4.87 billion, excluding the extraction of the S$500 million cash, its interests in certain out-of-scope assets with a book value of approximately S$300 million as at 31 December 2021 (comprising mainly Floatel International Ltd and Dyna-Mac Holdings Ltd) which will be retained by Keppel Corporation, as well as the legacy rigs and their associated receivables which will be sold to Asset Co.

    When the proposed combination is successfully completed, Keppel will distribute to its shareholders 46% of the equity shares in the Combined Entity, thus allowing shareholders to enjoy the upside from synergies created through resource optimisation and capital allocation, and the recovery of the O&M business and the opportunities in the energy transition, through their stakes in the strengthened Combined Entity.

    Keppel will deposit the remaining 10% of the Combined Entity’s shares into a segregated account for certain identified contingent liabilities. This segregated account will be terminated no later than 48 months from the completion of the proposed combination, or as soon as these contingent liabilities have either been dismissed or fully resolved and settled. The balance amount in the segregated account will then be returned to Keppel after making payments to the Combined Entity, if any. Similarly, the Combined Entity also undertakes to reimburse Keppel in cash for actual payments, if any, made in respect of certain identified contingent liabilities associated with Sembcorp Marine for a period of no more than 24 months from the completion of the proposed combination.

    Keppel has concurrently signed a definitive agreement with Baluran Limited (Baluran), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of ASM Connaught House Fund V[3], and Kyanite Investment Holdings Pte Ltd (Kyanite), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek, for the sale of Keppel O&M’s legacy completed and uncompleted rigs and the receivables associated with certain legacy rigs to a separate Asset Co. Baluran and Kyanite (the external investors) will respectively own 74.9% and 15.1% of Asset Co. Keppel will hold a 10% equity interest in Asset Co and receive vendor notes and perpetual securities. The combined value of approximately S$3.93 billion in vendor notes, approximately S$0.12 billion in perpetual securities and the 10% equity interest in Asset Co is approximately S$4.05 billion.

    Asset Co, which will be independently managed from the Combined Entity and Keppel, will maintain, complete and monetise the rigs over time for repayment of the vendor notes and perpetual securities. Asset Co will also enter into a master services agreement with the Combined Entity, through Keppel O&M, for the completion of certain uncompleted rigs and the provision of other services. The external investors of Asset Co will provide capital for completing uncompleted rigs, which would no longer be funded by Keppel.

    The two proposed transactions, which are inter-conditional and being executed concurrently, will be subject to relevant regulatory and shareholder approvals, which are expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

    Keppel Corporation is one of Singapore’s flagship multinational companies with a global footprint in more than 20 countries. Keppel provides solutions for sustainable urbanisation, focusing on four key areas comprising energy & environment, urban development, connectivity and asset management.

Другие новости по темам: Keppel Corporation, Sembcorp Marine  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 April 27

15:32 Maersk registers 33% growth in exports out of the Pakistan in the first quarter of 2022
14:50 Another stage of Akkuyu NPP onshore facilities construction completed
14:03 Wärtsilä launches new medium-speed marine engine
13:44 Tallink Grupp sells cargo vessel Sea Wind and reorganises cargo vessel operations on Muuga-Vuosaari and Paldiski-Kapellskär routes
13:26 Keppel Corporation signs definitive agreements in connection with proposed combination of Keppel O&M and Sembcorp Marine
13:01 Oboronlogistics: sea transportation traditionally shows great positive dynamics
11:56 duisport Group container turnoverup up by 2 percent to around 4.3 million TEU in the 2021 financial year
11:00 Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Corporation launches second non-self-propelled suction hopper dredger of Project 4395
10:37 Marine Recruiting Agency LLC announces launching of navigation course
10:15 Georgia Ports Authority orders a fleet of 22 Konecranes container cranes
10:02 Crude oil market sees moderate increase of prices
09:45 Ocean Network Express expects the reefer yard situation in Shanghai to start getting better
09:28 Navigation season starts in Ob-Irtysh Basin
09:04 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate upward changes on Apr 27

2022 April 26

18:00 First RITM-200 reactor for Yakutia, serial icebreaker of Project 22220, went through hydrotest
17:36 Erik Thun announces the launching of the multi-purpose dry cargo vessel
17:06 Hapag-Lloyd to equip its entire container fleet with real-time tracking devices
16:20 Chevron Marine Lubricants successfully completes testing of new marine cylinder oil meeting MAN ES’ Category II requirements
15:54 Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg launches new digital service
15:30 The Mediterranean's first offshore wind farm opening ceremony took place in YILPORT Taranto
14:36 Oboronlogistics’ Sparta II delivered commercial cargo from Novorossiysk to Tartus
14:32 A.P. Møller - Mærsk issues trading update for Q1 2022 and 2022 full year guidance adjustment
14:02 DP World announces the completion of the first industrial building at SC Gateway Logistics Park
13:02 The Port of Gothenburg is ready for methanol bunkering ship-to-ship
12:48 Expenses of companies with fishing areas within the Azov Sea to be partially offset
12:13 Survitec’s Seahaven completes Lloyd’s Register type approval testing
11:35 Nornickel and Rosatom sign cooperation agreement
11:03 Busan Port Authority implements the LNG fuel conversion project for diesel yard tractors in 2022
10:31 LR launches landmark maritime AI report and readiness assessment tool
10:09 “K” Line Wind Service is granted for Innovation Endorsement Provider Certification by ClassNK
09:50 BPA starts the establishment of 2050 Comprehensive Plan for Carbon Neutrality of Busan Port
09:39 Crude oil futures rise after a three-day long decrease
09:16 Marine Recruiting Agency increased the number of trainees under additional training programmes
08:53 MABUX: Downward trend will prevail in Global bunker market on Apr 26

2022 April 25

18:32 Hapag-Lloyd launches new AT3 service between North Europe and North America
18:07 Wärtsilä launches Smart Panoramic Edge Camera System
17:52 Sanctions impede proper discharge of SCF obligations
17:39 Sanmar Shipyards choose MAN 175D for new Svitzer TRAnsverse tug design
17:23 United Engine Corporation designed Russia’s first power unit for Arctic platforms
16:44 APM Terminals Mumbai launches a rail service for empty container repositioning
15:55 Ecological justification of container handling at Troitsa Bay Seaport approved by Rosrybolovstvo
15:14 The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia announces its interim financial results
14:46 Freight throughput in the Port of Rotterdam decreased by 1.5% in first quarter
14:26 Xinhua: China remains the world's leading shipbuilder in Q1 2022
14:04 New Management Board of KN starts its four-year term of office
13:51 TES announces LNG open season at Wilhelmshaven Green Energy Hub
12:40 Onshore power milestone reached at Port of Kapellskär
12:32 Allocations for water supply to Volga-Akhtubinsk basin to make RUB 11.5 billion by 2024
11:25 China ports container volume rises 2.4% from January to March of 2022, Ningbo Containerized Freight Index decrease in April 2022
11:07 Wärtsilä and Carnival Corporation join forces in fleet decarbonisation programme
11:05 New term of Saimaa Canal Commission starts
10:58 ABS awards Aramco the Middle East’s first notation recognizing infectious disease mitigation
10:41 SPM-3 resumes operation at CPC Marine Terminal
09:39 Vadim Vorobyev appointed as temporary individual executive body – President of PJSC LUKOIL
09:13 Crude oil futures decrease as demand is expected to reduce
08:57 MABUX: Still no firm trend on Bunker market on Apr 25

2022 April 24

14:52 Royal Bodewes builds cement carrier for Asian Shipping company U-MING Marine Transport Corporation
13:04 Adani acquires India’s largest marine services company Ocean Sparkle
12:17 Siem Offshore secures contract for OSCV Siem Spearfish
11:38 Tidewater announces completion of Swire Pacific Limited's SPO acquisition