2022 April 27 09:28

Navigation season starts in Ob-Irtysh Basin

Image source: Ob-Irtyshvodput Administration

Navigation season started in Ob-Irtysh Basin on 26 April 2022. Aids to navigation are in operation on the Irtysh river from the border with Kazakhstan to the 1,841 km, says press center of Ob-Irtyshvodput Administration.

Early beginning of this year navigation season should be attributed to early breakup of river ice and ship owners’ requests: three companies had informed Ob-Irtyshvodput Administration about the need to deliver cargoes to Kazakhstan. Weather conditions are favorable enough to ensure safe navigation.

The first to open navigation is the Omsk district which is followed by the Tobolsk district on the upper Irtysh. Waterways in the Surgut district and in the Yamal Nenets district are still covered with ice.

Photos provided by Ob-Irtyshvodput Administration