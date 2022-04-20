2022 April 20 13:58

Volgo-Balt Administration expects growth of passenger transportation in navigation season 2022

Volgo-Balt Administration runs 20 passenger berths

Volgo-Balt Administration expects growth of passenger transportation in the navigation season of 2022, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Arkady Birger, deputy head of Volgo-Balt Administration.

“This year we expect a considerable growth, at least in the part of passenger transportation and tourist voyages. Although there will be no foreign tourists, the number of our tourists will increase... the trend towards construction of new berths contributes to the development of tourism. Eight passenger berths have been built over the recent eight years. There are about 20 berths now and all of them are being used actively,” said Arkady Birger.