2022 April 19 09:46

New Ro-Ro/Lo-Lo ship to operate on Baltiysk – Ust-Luga line from April 21

The ship will make at least one voyage per week

FSUE Rosmorport says new multifunctional Ro-Ro/Lo-Lo ship will be put into operation on Baltiysk – Ust-Luga line from April 21, according to Telegram channel “Ferry service. Baltiysk – Ust-Luga. Short sea container shipping.

The ship can accommodate 39 standard Euro Trailers without tractors or 33 tractor-trailor units loaded by ro-ro method. Holds can be loaded by cranes with additional 20 trucks or 16 tractor-trailor units. Apart from ro-ro cargo, the ship can be additionally loaded with 554 TEU. Connection for up to 30 reefer containers is provided.

The first voyage from Baltiysk is scheduled for 21 April 2022, from Ust-Luga – for 23-24 April 2022. The ship will make at least one voyage per week. The schedule will be available on the official website of Rosmorport.

As of today the service numbers three ferries, Ambal, Baltiysk and Marshall Rokossovsky. The newbuilding General Chernyakhovsky is to join the line in 2022. It will also be operated by Oboronlogistics LLC.

