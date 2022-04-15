2022 April 15 13:07

Wärtsilä optimises maintenance and emissions for MMS gas carriers

The technology group Wärtsilä has signed Optimised Maintenance Agreements (OMAs) covering two LNG carrier vessels technically managed and operated by the Japanese shipping group MMS Co., Ltd. The agreements, signed in February 2022, are designed to deliver maximised engine uptime and long-term cost predictability, optimising maintenance for highest efficiency and lowest carbon footprint, according to the company's release.

Central to the OMAs value is Wärtsilä’s latest digital predictive maintenance solution, Expert Insight. Using artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced diagnostics, the service enables onboard equipment and systems to be monitored in real-time. Anomalies are flagged to specialists at Wärtsilä Expertise Centres, allowing them to support customers proactively with an appropriate resolution.



The two vessels operate with Wärtsilä 50DF dual-fuel engines. In addition to Expert Insight’s asset diagnostics and anomaly detection capabilities, under the terms of the agreements Wärtsilä will also provide all spare parts, dynamic maintenance planning, remote operational support, field services, and workshop services.

Optimised Maintenance Agreements are an integral element within Wärtsilä’s lifecycle support approach. As the global market for LNG has grown rapidly, customers in the segment have increasingly seen the value of remote support and long-term cooperation on maintenance. Wärtsilä has OMAs covering more than 260 LNG carriers.



Wärtsilä is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. In 2021, Wärtsilä’s net sales totalled EUR 4.8 billion. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.