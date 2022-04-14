  • Home
  • 2022 April 14 10:29

    MAN Energy Solutions and Amazon Web Services collaborate to drive digital transformation in the marine Industry

    MAN Energy Solutions, a leading solutions provider for the maritime, power, and industrial sector, has selected Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its preferred cloud provider to provide advanced analytics, machine learning, and Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities for MAN’s CEON platform, according to the company's release.

    The MAN CEON digital platform connects MAN equipment across different industries and geographies to offer customers advice, condition-based maintenance, and repair guidance for marine and power engines, turbochargers, turbines, compressors, and other connected equipment. By selecting AWS, MAN Energy Solutions is executing on its strategy to help its customers within the marine, energy, and industrial sectors to master challenges resulting from the need to decarbonize by improving efficiency and performance of their assets at a systemic level.

    The MAN CEON platform combines MAN Energy Solutions’ experience in the marine, energy, and industrial sectors with AWS’s portfolio of cloud technologies and software expertise. Using machine learning algorithms, MAN CEON collects and evaluates operating data, and enables real-time monitoring of marine or power plant engines, turbines, and compressors, all of which are equipped with hundreds of sensors that constantly transmit data. This enables MAN experts to detect malfunctions and problems at an early stage, and to assist customers all over the world with operating and maintaining their systems.

    MAN Energy Solutions leverages AWS IoT Greengrass and AWS IoT Core to run analytics and machine learning on the edge, meaning on the machine itself, to securely ingest data into the cloud. The algorithms for MAN CEON’s predictive maintenance are developed and constantly improved using Amazon SageMaker, a fully managed service that helps developers and data scientists build, train, and deploy machine learning models quickly. MAN CEON customers also benefit from AWS secure infrastructure, with encryption from the machine to the cloud and at all layers of the technology stack.

    To continue the development of the MAN CEON platform, MAN Energy Solutions will utilize an enablement strategy that includes hands-on and experiential upskilling programs for its developers, data scientists, and product engineers via AWS Data Lab, AWS GameDay, and AWS classroom trainings from AWS Training and Certification, with a focus on IoT, security, and machine learning technologies.

