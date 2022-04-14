2022 April 14 08:12

Hamina LNG Oy’s Terminal ready for commercial use in the autumn of 2022

In order to carry out the finishing work for the LNG Terminal in Hamina, Hamina LNG Oy has concluded a contract with Viafin Process Piping Oy, according to the company's release.

When the finishing work is complete, the Terminal will launch a commissioning phase aiming at commercial use in October 2022.

Viafin Process Piping Oy has been involved in the Terminal project from the outset. Viafin has been responsible for the mechanical installations outside the tank.

Hamina LNG Terminal is the only LNG terminal in Finland connected to the natural gas transmission system of Finland. The grid supply capacities of the Hamina LNG Terminal will be approx. 3 TWh per year when the Terminal starts, and it is possible to increase the capacity by adding the evaporation capacity. Plans to increase the capacity have been launched. In addition to grid supply, distribution of gas by road transport is possible at a volume of 3 TWh per year, in which case the annual volume of gas supply from the Terminal as early as at the initial stage can be as much as 6 TWh per year.

The Terminal will open global procurement and supply channels for LNG and will bring a significant addition to security of supply and price stability. Planning work to gradually increase the supply capacity of the Terminal has been launched. It is possible to double the supply capacity to the transmission network this year, and in the next stage it is possible to further increase it to a level of approx. 7 TWh per year.

The Terminal has the capabilities to increase the supply capacity to the transmission network even after this. With these measures, Hamina LNG Oy will be able to respond even better to changes taking place in the gas market.

Hamina LNG Oy is a joint venture of Hamina Energy Ltd, the Estonian energy company Alexela and the technology group Wärtsilä. The Hamina LNG Terminal is the only LNG terminal in Finland connected to the natural gas transmission system. The Terminal has a storage capacity of 30,000 m3. The services of the Terminal also include loading of trucks and ships as well as bunkering ships.